(NBC News) — A man who fled the Tampa area over allegations that he was involved in two murders died Sunday after he accidentally drowned in a Missouri river, authorities said.

Sherron David McCombs Jr., 22, was floating with a group of acquaintances in the Current River when he drowned, a spokesperson for the Missouri State Highway Patrol said Tuesday.

Troopers got a call around 3 p.m. about a person who went underneath the water and did not resurface. A rescue team pulled McCombs’ body from the river shortly after it arrived.

Spokesperson Clark Parrott said troopers were initially unaware that McCombs was wanted in Florida.

“He had been using a fake name with them [his acquaintances], because none of the information they had checked out with us,” Parrott said. “So one of our troopers has a portable fingerprint ID machine, and they were able to ID him, and as soon as they did, that’s when it set off all kinds of alarms as to who this gentleman was.”

