FORT THOMAS, Ky. (WFLA) – Six people believed to be involved in a suspected theft ring from Florida have been arrested by police in Northern Kentucky Wednesday.

According to reports, Fort Thomas police received information about a group of individuals who were possibly headed to WesBanco in Fort Thomas to “commit acts of fraud.”

While officers were responding to the location, they received a description of the suspects and their vehicles. Upon arrival, six individuals inside two cars were identified as those involved in fraudulent activity.

Police stated that the group is believed to be involved with a large nationwide criminal enterprise known as the “Felony Lane Gang,” the NBC Affiliate WLWT5 reported.

According to the local station, all six suspects were taken into custody and charged with multiple crimes related to theft and fraud.

Fort Thomas police officers said the suspects have no known ties to the Northern Kentucky area and are being held at the Campbell County Detention Center.

While additional charges are pending, WLWT reported that the group was also charged with “Engaging in Organized Crime.” The investigation is ongoing.