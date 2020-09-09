Suspect points loaded gun at officer’s head during arrest, police say

FARGO, ND (WFLA) — A traffic stop turned physical with a suspect in Fargo, North Dakota Wednesday when the man resisted arrest and pulled a loaded gun on an arresting officer, the police department said.

Fargo PD officers were patrolling an area around 1 a.m. when they spotted a vehicle driven by an individual who had a warrant out for their arrest in West Fargo.

The officers stopped the car and identified the driver as Shawn Ray Larkin, 38, of Fargo, and told him he was under arrest.

Larkin told the officers he wanted to stop by his apartment before going to jail, and started walking away from officers. The officers tried to stop him, but said Larkin resisted arrest and a physical altercation ensued.

The officers took the suspect to the ground to gain control of him, and in the struggle, Larkin lifted his right arm from underneath him and pulled out a loaded .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun. Police said Larkin pointed it at one of the officer’s heads with his finger on the trigger.

The officer immediately grabbed the handgun and ripped it out of Larkin’s hand.

The officers got the situation under control and took Larkin into custody. He is charged with terrorizing, preventing arrest, carrying a concealed weapon, felony in possession of a firearm, and possession of meth.

“This morning’s traffic stop is an example of how something as simple as a traffic stop for an investigation of a driver driving under suspension and a local warrant can quickly escalate into a deadly situation,” the police department posted on Facebook. “We are proud of our officers who relied on their training, instincts and each other for everyone to come out of this incident safely.”

