TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was arrested in connection with the “targeted” slaying of a Microsoft executive who was killed in front of his toddler in Florida last year, First Coast News reported.

Jared Bridegan, 33, was shot and killed while driving home to St. Augustine from Jacksonville Beach with his 2-year-old daughter Bexley. Police said that he stopped on the side of the road to pick up a tire and was ambushed and shot.

On Wednesday, police arrested Henry Tenon, 61, on second-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, accessory after the fact, and child abuse, due to the child being endangered.

Police have yet to specify a motive or give any details about the evidence they may have uncovered, but State Attorney Melissa Nelson said Tenon “did not act alone.” She said prosecutors were seeking an upgraded first-degree murder charge against him.

Jared Bridegan. (Source: Jacksonville Beach Police Department)

As previously reported, Bridegan had just dropped off his 10-year-old twins at his ex-wife’s home and was on his way home with his toddler.

According to reports, Bridegan and his ex-wife, Shanna Gardner-Fernandez, had a bitter divorce.

In 2015, Gardner-Fernandez reportedly asked a tattoo parlor employee in 2015 if he knew anyone who would “shut … up” her ex-husband. She admitted to making the statement in a 2022 interview with the Florida Times-Union, explaining that people say these things when going through a bitter divorce. She denied wanting to harm her ex-husband.

Nelson told reporters the investigation is active and ongoing.

Jail records show Tenon was arrested in August for possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, driving while his license was suspended or revoked, and unlawful speeding. He remains at the John E. Goode Pre-Trial Detention Facility, where he is being held without bond.