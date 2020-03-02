Stepmother arrested on murder charge in disappearance of 11-year-old Gannon Stauch

Gannon Stauch. Credit: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR/WBTW) — A family spokesperson said the stepmother of Gannon Stauch, the 11-year-old boy who disappeared more than a month ago, was arrested.

The family spokesperson said Leticia Stauch was arrested in the Myrtle Beach, South Carolina area facing charges of first-degree murder.

Leticia said she last saw Gannon between 3:15 and 4 p.m. on Jan. 27 heading to a friend’s home in their suburban El Paso County neighborhood.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said there will be a news conference at 12 p.m. MT/2 p.m. ET today in Colorado Springs to make a “major announcement”.

News13 will stream this news conference on our website here and on our Facebook page here.

This is a developing update. Count on News13 for update.

