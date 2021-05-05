St. Pete man arrested after tip to NCMEC, accused of emailing child porn to self

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The St. Petersburg Police Department have a man in custody, accused of several charges, including possessing and transmitting child pornography.

Lynn Errol Prince, 60, faces five charges, according to a set of affidavits, for possessing and transmitting child porn and unlawful use of a two-way communications device.

Arrest records show that a tip was submitted to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about Prince in 2019.

According to the affidavits, an electronic search warrant served to Google reported that the email address associated with Prince, which was reported to NCMEC, contained an image of a girl, 6 to 8 years old, exposing herself in a lewd manner on a bed.

The image file was also forwarded to another email by Prince, according to the affidavit.

Police had probable cause to believe that Prince had transmitted the images to the emails, both of which were owned by Prince and transmitted from his residence, the affidavit said. On May 4, 2021, St. Petersburg Police took Prince into custody.

As a result of the arrest, Prince faces five charges and a $32,000 bond. He is now awaiting trial, according to police booking records.