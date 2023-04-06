(NewsNation) — Authorities in Pennsylvania are investigating Bryan Kohberger for his potential involvement in other outstanding homicides, NewsNation has exclusively learned.

Kohberger already stands accused of killing four University of Idaho students last November and is awaiting trial. A status hearing is set for late June.

Police arrested Kohberger in Pennsylvania at his parents’ home roughly six weeks after the fatal stabbings. Court documents have revealed that police used DNA evidence left on a knife sheath at the scene to link him to the crime.

Retired FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer explained that authorities in Pennsylvania might look at Kohberger if there is a case with similar characteristics as the killings in Idaho.

“If the are looking at something very specific that’s unsolved with these parameters, they’re probably looking in the right direction,” she said on “CUOMO.” “I think it is a signature-type crime.”

The bodies of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves were found Nov. 13 inside the off-campus rental house they lived in. All were stabbed to death; Kernodle and Chapin were killed on the second floor, and Mogen and Goncalves killed on the third floor.

In addition to the DNA found on the knife sheath, police say cellphone tower data puts Kohberger near the scene of the crime immediately after the killings.

Although prosecutors have not publicly stated a motive — the judge issued a gag order — unsealed court records show subpoenas were issued for data from Kohberger’s and some of the victim’s dating apps.

Police have not recovered the murder weapon.

Examining the new development from a legal perspective, high-profile criminal defense attorney Mark Geragos says it’s common place to hear of other unsolved murders involving a suspect in a circumstantial evidence case.

“In virtually every high profile case that is a circumstantial evidence murder case, you almost inevitably hear of some other unsolved murder and law enforcement looks to see if they can link whoever the suspect is,” Geragos said. “For one thing I suppose it fills a vacuum — Why did somebody do this when you don’t have a motive? That is the most obvious explanation.”