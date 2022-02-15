Socialite pleads guilty to sex crimes after secretly filming minors; judge seals case

This undated photo, provided by the Connecticut Department of Correction, shows Hadley Palmer. A Connecticut judge has sealed the criminal case file of Palmer, a wealthy Greenwich woman who was originally charged with employing a minor in an obscene performance and possession of child pornography, a move called unusual by open government advocates and defense lawyers. (Connecticut Department of Correction via AP )

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP/WFLA) — A judge has sealed the criminal case file of a wealthy Connecticut woman who secretly recorded three people, including a child, in a manner involving sexual desire.

The move is being called unusual by open government advocates and defense lawyers. Judge John Blawie in Stamford issued the ruling Thursday in the case of Hadley Palmer over objections by The Associated Press, saying the need to protect the victims’ identities outweighed the public’s right of access to criminal proceedings and documents.

According to the New York Times, the recordings showed several minors in intimate situations.

The videos were taken in 2017 and 2018 in Belle Haven, where Palmer resided in a $10 million Victorian estate, the Times reported. Palmer’s father founded a hedge fund and she regularly attended charity events in Greenwich and New York City, according to the newspaper. She is currently divorcing her venture capitalist husband, Bradley Palmer, the Associated Press reported.

Palmer was arrested in Oct. 2021 on several charges, including employing a minor in an obscene performance, three counts of voyeurism, second-degree possession of child sexual abuse imagery and risk of injury to a child.

She pleaded guilty last month to lesser charges of voyeurism and other crimes.

Palmer declined to comment. Her lawyer did not return messages.

She is scheduled to be sentenced later this year.

