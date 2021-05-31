Shooting victim dies in vehicle that crashed in Riverview parking lot, deputies say

RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are investigating a homicide after a man died in Riverview late Sunday night.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said the man had crashed a vehicle in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 10000 block of Zackary Circle.

Investigators suspect the man, who was suffering from upper body trauma, was shot before the crash happened. He died at the scene.

It’s still unclear what led to the shooting. No arrests have been made at this time.

“While this does not appear to be a random act of violence, we are urging anyone who may have seen something related to this investigation to come forward,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Sharing a tip is as simple as calling HCSO at 813-247-8200 or reporting anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay.”