Shooting at makeshift recording studio leaves 2 dead in Lutz

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Two men are dead after someone opened fire at a makeshift music recording studio in Lutz, according to The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Agency spokeswoman Crystal Clark said the men were shot around 11:45 p.m. at a shed that was being used as a recording studio in the 15000 block of North 23rd Street.

Both men died at the scene.

Clark said multiple people were inside the shed when the shooting occurred.

“We do not believe this shooting was a random act of violence, and we are asking anyone who knows something related to this incident not to be afraid to come forward and talk to detectives,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Anyone with information is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.”

