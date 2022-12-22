(NBC News) — Prosecutors charged a FedEx driver who was arrested this month and accused of killing a 7-year-old girl with sexual assault of a minor, jail records in Texas revealed.

Tanner Lynn Horner, 31, had been booked into custody and charged with capital murder and aggravated kidnapping, and Wise County jail records now show he also faces three counts of sexual assault on a child.

It is not clear whether the new charges are related to the death of Athena Strand.

Horner had told investigators the girl was not seriously injured when he accidentally backed his truck into her, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.