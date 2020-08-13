Sex offender, wife charged after infant found dead in bucket of tar, sheriff says

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A couple is behind bars in Texas after the body of a week-old baby was found in a bucket of tar, WFAA reported.

According to arrest warrants obtained by the station, deputies conducted a welfare check on the Princeton home of Roland Grabowski, 42, and Donna Grabowski, 41, on July 29 following a report of the infant’s death.

Deputies said the couple refused to cooperate with the investigation, telling detectives “numerous lies,” including that the boy was staying at a friend’s home. They even texted one friend, asking them to it was their child, the warrant said.

“I need you to say your baby is ours. Quick in and out. They just need to see,” the text read, according to deputies.

“There was an attempt to deceive us as to what had happened and the whereabouts of their child Micah,” Sheriff Jim Skinner told WFAA.

According to the warrant, the couple told their friends their baby had died of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS).

Deputies obtained a search warrant and found the boy’s body submerged in a bucket of tar in a shed behind the home, according to the arrest report.

“They took the child and wrapped him in a blanket and submerged him into a five gallon bucket of tar and put him in a shed behind the residence,” Skinner said.

Roland Grabowski, who is listed as a registered sex offender, has been charged with child endangerment, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence with an intent to impair a human corpse. He is being held in the Collin County Detention Facility on an $925,000 bond.

Donna Grabowski is charged with the same offenses as well as tampering with physical evidence. She is also being held in the Collin County Detention Facility on a $1,075,000 bond.

More felony charges are pending against the couple, officials said.

A medical examiner is working to determine the boy’s official cause of death.

“I’ve been in this business over 30 years and I’ve seen a lot of crazy things but this is the first time I’ve found a dead infant in a bucket of tar,” Skinner said. “And hopefully the last.”

