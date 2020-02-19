Rugby player sets fire to car killing himself, wife, 3 children, police say

Crime

BRISBANE, Australia (CNN) — A former Australian Rugby League player set his car on fire killing his wife, three children, and himself Wednesday.

Rowan Bexter, 42, allegedly filled a gas can with fuel at a local gas station and then doused the car containing his wife and children. He then set the car on fire.

Police responding to the scene found the three children dead inside the vehicle. Their mother died later at the hospital.

Initial police reports state that Baxter was in the front passenger seat at the time of the incident with his wife driving the car.

Local news reports say Baxter had self-inflicted stab wounds and exited the car on his own. He died at the scene.

