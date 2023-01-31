LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – The Lakeland Police Department in partnership with Heartland Crime Stoppers Florida is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of suspects involved in the shooting that injured 10 people.

Lakeland Police Chief Sam Taylor held a briefing Monday evening. He said officers were called to an area near Iowa Avenue and Plum Street Monday afternoon. According to the chief, officers found 10 victims hurt, 2 of them were critically injured and required surgery.

“This just doesn’t happen in Lakeland but, today, it did,” Taylor said, “I’ve been here 34 years and I can tell you, I have never worked an event where this many people have been shot at one time.”

According to investigators four people inside a dark blue Nissan sedan opened fire and continued driving away from the area.

Those who live on the street did not want to be identified in fear of retaliation. One woman said it’s upsetting because families and children live in the neighborhood. She told News Channel 8, “It’s just sad that they have to witness the things that go on out here. There’s lots of drug activity that happens every single day. It seems like nobody ever does anything about it.”

Chief Taylor said officers keep a close eye on the area due to issues in recent years. He explained officers found felony amounts of marijuana at the scene and believe it was a targeted, drug-related attack. He said there is no threat to the public.

As of Tuesday morning, officers were still searching for the four suspects allegedly responsible for the mass shooting. At the time, no suspect descriptions or information was available.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward, contact Heartland Crime Stoppers Florida: