Resentencing set for ‘Joe Exotic’ of ‘Tiger King’ in murder-for-hire plot

FILE – This undated file photo provided by the Santa Rose County Jail in Milton, Fla., shows Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as Joe Exotic. A federal judge in Oklahoma has set a Jan. 28, 2022, date for the resentencing of Exotic. A federal appeals court in July ruled that Exotic, should get a shorter sentence. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit in Denver determined the trial court wrongly treated two murder-for-hire convictions separately in calculating his prison term. (Santa Rosa County Jail via AP, File)

(NBC News) — A federal judge set a Jan. 28 resentencing date Monday for “Tiger King” star Joseph Maldonado-Passage after an appeals court found that the court applied a prison range that was too high, records show.

The appeals court upheld the convictions of Maldonado-Passage, the zookeeper known as Joe Exotic, who was sentenced to 22 years in prison in an attempted murder-for-hire plot.

But the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in July that the advisory sentencing range should have been calculated at 17½ years to 21 years, 10 months, not the longer range that was used.

Maldonado-Passage was featured in the Netflix series “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.”

