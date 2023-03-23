(NewsNation) — A rape kit was reportedly ordered hours after Stephen Smith’s body was discovered in 2015, in what officials initially claimed was the result of a hit-and-run accident.

South Carolina authorities are now reinvestigating Smith’s death, and they no longer believe he was killed in an accident.

Michael Duncan, a former South Carolina Highway Patrol supervisor, told NewsNation’s Ashleigh Banfield during an exclusive interview Wednesday that troopers were never given the opportunity to present their findings.

Duncan was working during the incident, but he never went to the scene. He said troopers received a call to stay back.

Smith’s wounds didn’t make sense with a hit-and-run, according to Duncan.

“Extremely disappointed. … I’ve never seen wounds like this that come from a car … In totality, it did not make sense why they were calling it a traffic accident,” Duncan said.

Steve Peterson is a former investigative consultant for the family of Stephen Smith. He told “Banfield” that the case has been “screwed up completely.”