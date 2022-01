ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Petersburg police recovered what they believe could be human remains near the Howard Frankland Bridge Friday night, according to a release.

The department said officers got a call around 10 p.m. to the area of I-275 south of the bridge after someone found what appeared to be human bones hidden under “heavy vegetation.”

The remains were collected for processing and will be used for identification.