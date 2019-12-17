Porch pirate caught after stealing GPS bait package, police say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – California authorities say a porch pirate was arrested after he stole a package with a GPS locator.

Anaheim police arrested 34-year-old Leonard Ramos after the package was taken from a home around 5 a.m. last Thursday.

Inside the package was a GPS tracker, which alerted police to his location.

“Officers contacted him on foot and recovered the package,” Sgt. Shane Carringer said.

Anaheim police began using the bait package system this summer in an effort to curb package thefts.

The program uses GPS technology that communicates with cell phone towers, which will send a ping to police once a package is moved.

“The deterrent factor is huge,” Carringer said.

Ramos was booked into the Orange County Jail, where he is being held on $20,000 bond, according to jail records.

