Police working to identify boy found dead behind bush on Vegas-area trail

by: Dennis Romero and Austin Mullen

Posted: / Updated:

(NBC News) — Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a boy believed to be about 10 years old after hikers found his body Friday morning on a trail outside Las Vegas.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the body may have been placed on the trail in the town of Mountain Springs, about 30 miles west of Vegas, sometime Thursday night.

The discovery near the Mountain Springs Trailhead was reported about 7:45 a.m., police said. The boy was described as 8- to 12-years-old and likely Latino.

