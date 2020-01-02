Police: Woman submitted dog urine during drug screening

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: Bell County Detention Center)

PINEVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky woman gave her probation officer a dog urine sample during a drug screening, police said.

Julie Miller, 40, of Arjay, was arrested Monday on a charge of tampering with physical evidence, the Pineville Police Department said in a release on its Facebook page. She also was charged with a parole violation and trafficking in a controlled substance.

Miller admitted she tried to use the dog urine as her own sample given to officers at the Bell County Probation and Parole Office during a regular probation visit, the statement said.

Miller pleaded guilty in Bell County Circuit Court in November to a charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance.

Miller was being held in the Bell County Detention Center. It wasn’t immediately clear whether she had an attorney to comment on her behalf.

