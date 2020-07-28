LIVE NOW /
Police: Woman rams car killing infant daughter, injuring child’s father

Crime

Photo: CNN

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta police have detained a woman accused of intentionally ramming her car into a vehicle carrying her infant daughter and the child’s father, killing the baby and injuring the man.

Authorities responded to the crash in northwest Atlanta around 7:30 p.m. Monday, news outlets reported.

The child’s father had just placed the baby girl into a car and was driving away when the child’s mother drove up and rear-ended the vehicle with her SUV multiple times, news outlets reported, citing police.

The man lost control of his car and struck a telephone pole, Atlanta Police Sgt. John Chafee said.

The father and infant were taken to a hospital, where the child later died, according to police. The father was in stable condition late Monday, Chafee said.

The names of those involved were not immediately released.

Homicide detectives were investigating the case, news outlets said.

