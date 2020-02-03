Police: Teen puts 3-week-old puppy in clothes dryer, killing it

Crime

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: CNN

SOUND BEND, Ind. (CNN/WNDU) — An 18-year-old man is facing two level-six felony charges after allegedly killing a 3-week-old puppy in a clothes dryer.

The charges against Jeremy Lindsey say he was left home alone after school with the puppy, Cammie. Danielle Chubb, the wife of Lindsey’s father, said she came home to find the puppy on the couch, scraped up as if it was hit by a car.

Lindsey reportedly told her, “Cammie is dead,” and the puppy was buried in the yard.

Later that day, Chubb said she went down stairs to do laundry and found blood and hair in the dryer.

Lindsey allegedly said the reason for killing the dog was because it was being mean to the cat.

The teen was arrested and will be held until a mental health evaluation and bond hearing is held.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Remembering Rosewood: Artist pays tribute in art display at TIA

Thumbnail for the video titled "Remembering Rosewood: Artist pays tribute in art display at TIA"

Countdown to Super Bowl in Tampa begins

Thumbnail for the video titled "Countdown to Super Bowl in Tampa begins"

Super Bowl host committee passes baton to Tampa

Thumbnail for the video titled "Super Bowl host committee passes baton to Tampa"

Monday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Morning Forecast"

Fatal crash blocks all southbound lanes of I-75 in Gibsonton

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fatal crash blocks all southbound lanes of I-75 in Gibsonton"

Officer-involved crash in St. Pete

Thumbnail for the video titled "Officer-involved crash in St. Pete"

60 K-9s train for water scenarios at Adventure Island

Thumbnail for the video titled "60 K-9s train for water scenarios at Adventure Island"

Pasco sheriff K9 deputy tracks down burglary suspect

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pasco sheriff K9 deputy tracks down burglary suspect"

K-9 deputies locate 3 car thieves in Pinellas

Thumbnail for the video titled "K-9 deputies locate 3 car thieves in Pinellas"

K-9 officers, aviation unit working together to reduce Manatee sheriff’s office response times

Thumbnail for the video titled "K-9 officers, aviation unit working together to reduce Manatee sheriff’s office response times"

62-year-old attempts to break record for world's longest plank

Thumbnail for the video titled "62-year-old attempts to break record for world's longest plank"

George Hood Plank

Thumbnail for the video titled "George Hood Plank"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss