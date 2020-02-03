Police: Teen puts 3-week-old puppy in clothes dryer, killing it

SOUND BEND, Ind. (CNN/WNDU) — An 18-year-old man is facing two level-six felony charges after allegedly killing a 3-week-old puppy in a clothes dryer.

The charges against Jeremy Lindsey say he was left home alone after school with the puppy, Cammie. Danielle Chubb, the wife of Lindsey’s father, said she came home to find the puppy on the couch, scraped up as if it was hit by a car.

Lindsey reportedly told her, “Cammie is dead,” and the puppy was buried in the yard.

Later that day, Chubb said she went down stairs to do laundry and found blood and hair in the dryer.

Lindsey allegedly said the reason for killing the dog was because it was being mean to the cat.

The teen was arrested and will be held until a mental health evaluation and bond hearing is held.

LATEST STORIES: