LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 8 on Great 38

Police: Man raised gun before Tampa police shooting

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man who was shot and wounded by a police officer in Tampa Monday night was raising a gun when he was shot, according to police.

At about 9:40 p.m., police were called to a reported disturbance at the Bowery Bayside by Cortland apartment complex, 6301 S. West Shore Boulevard. Police said a 29-year-old man was allegedly banging on doors and yelling.

Police said before midnight, the man raised his gun toward an officer, forcing the officer to shoot him.

The release says officers provided first aid before paramedics rushed the man to a nearby hospital. His injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.

Police and detectives remained on the scene early Tuesday morning.

>> Follow Niko Clemmons on Facebook

>> Follow Niko Clemmons on Twitter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss