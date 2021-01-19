Police: Man raised gun before Tampa police shooting

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man who was shot and wounded by a police officer in Tampa Monday night was raising a gun when he was shot, according to police.

At about 9:40 p.m., police were called to a reported disturbance at the Bowery Bayside by Cortland apartment complex, 6301 S. West Shore Boulevard. Police said a 29-year-old man was allegedly banging on doors and yelling.

Police said before midnight, the man raised his gun toward an officer, forcing the officer to shoot him.

The release says officers provided first aid before paramedics rushed the man to a nearby hospital. His injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.

Police and detectives remained on the scene early Tuesday morning.