TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead on 50th Street Wednesday evening.

Police responded to reports of shots fired in the 2900 block of 50th Street just before midnight and found the man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

“Although early in the investigation, this does not appear to be a random act,” Tampa Police Lieutenant G. A. Neal said in a statement.

Police are asking those with information about the shooting to contact Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS.