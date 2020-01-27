Live Now
Police: Man hit, poured hot sauce in 7-month-old’s mouth

Crime

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Charges have been filed against a Johnstown man for allegedly abusing a 7-month-old Monday morning in the 200 block of Ohio Street.

Johnstown Police say David Jones, 21, was hitting the child and dumped hot sauce in its mouth.

Jones allegedly sat on the child and pushed down on her with a bassinet frame, according to police.

Police say the mother tried to stop Jones, but he grabbed her by the neck, choked her, and threw her against the wall.

The woman fled to a neighbor’s house to call 911.

The baby was taken to Conemaugh Memorial for evaluation.

Jones is facing charges of aggravated assault on persons under 6, strangulation, simple assault, and harassment.

