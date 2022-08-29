ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC/WFLA) – Police in Abilene, Texas are investigating a burglary that resulted in the death of one dog.

Police said the Abilene/Taylor County Animal Services shelter was burglarized on Friday morning.

According to police, someone climbed a fence and entered the building through the roof and opened a number of cages “freeing many of the over 150 canines in the shelter.”

“Officers found one of the canines deceased, and several other canines injured due to what is believed to be fighting amongst the animals,” police said on Facebook. “Several other canines escaped the property through an outside gate, requiring Animal Shelter crews to attempt to locate them outside of the property grounds.”

The suspect, George Jones, 38, of Abilene was arrested that afternoon.

According to the arrest report, officers were able to locate Jones after finding the van he had stolen from the shelter. The 2017 Ford Transit was found about three miles away from the scene. Inside the van was a wallet containing Jones’ ID, police said.

Police began searching the area and found Jones a short time later, walking. Police said he had a key to the van with him.

Police said he was brought to the station for questioning, and eventually confessed to breaking into the animal shelter.

Jones was arrested and charged with burglary of building, theft of motor vehicle and animal cruelty, since multiple dogs were hurt due to his alleged actions.