Police investigating shooting in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — The St. Petersburg Police Department is investigating a shooting Monday afternoon.

The shooting reportedly occurred near the intersection of 18th Avenue South and 23rd Street South.

Police are on scene investigating.

This story will be updated.

