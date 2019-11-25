Police investigating shooting in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — The St. Petersburg Police Department is investigating a shooting Monday afternoon.
The shooting reportedly occurred near the intersection of 18th Avenue South and 23rd Street South.
Police are on scene investigating.
This story will be updated.
- Bill would keep Americans’ data out of China, Russia
- Solving a crisis: Lakeland Regional Health aims to grow mental health services with new center
- State trooper pulls over banana car, gives driver $20
- Rays sign Zunino to 1-year, $4.5M deal
- Capitol Christmas tree arrives in Washington ahead of unveiling