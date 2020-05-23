Breaking News
Police investigate vandalized turtle nest along Gulf Coast

Crime

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — A turtle nest along West Beach in Gulf Shores has been vandalized.

According to the Alabama Coastal Foundation, someone moved the predator screen and dug down into the sand by several inches. Thankfully, the eggs were not disturbed. Data collectors that monitor temperature and water statistics weren’t disturbed. The organization has filed a report with Gulf Shores police. This particular nest is near the 1200 block of West Beach Boulevard.

If you have any information, call the Gulf Shores police department.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved.

