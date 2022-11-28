Naugatuck police are seeking Christopher Francisquini, 31, on charges of murder with special circumstance and risk of injury to a minor after his daughter was found dead of neck compressions and stab wounds Nov. 18.

(NBC News) — Authorities are searching for a Connecticut man who they allege brutally murdered his 11-month-old daughter this month in a case a police official called “horrific and gruesome.”

Christopher Francisquini, 31, is wanted by Naugatuck police on charges of murder with special circumstance and risk of injury to a minor after his daughter, Camilla, was found dead of neck compressions and stab wounds Nov. 18 in Francisquini’s home on Millville Avenue in Naugatuck, a town about 17 miles northwest of New Haven, police said.

Police Chief C. Colin McAllister said at a news conference Nov. 21 that officers discovered the baby dismembered, calling the murder “horrific and gruesome.”

Naugatuck police have obtained a warrant for Francisquini’s arrest, and his bond has been set at $5 million, police said.

