Police: Dog walker stabbed to death in random attack; Her father speaks out

WASHINGTON (AP/WFLA) — A Washington, D.C., woman was stabbed to death while working her second job as a dog walker, leaving a small yellow pit bull mix howling nearby as neighbors rushed to her aid.

News outlets report 27-year-old Margery Magill was killed Tuesday night as she walked the dog back to its apartment. Her screams alerted a neighboring couple who attempted to help; Magill later died at a hospital.

District police say 24-year-old Eliyas Aregahegne was arrested that night at an area apartment and charged Wednesday with first-degree murder while armed. Police didn’t immediately release a motive, but said sexual assault and robbery have been ruled out and there’s no connection between the Magill and Aregahegne.

Jeff Magill said a detective called him from 3,000 miles away to let him know his daughter had been killed, KOVR reported.

“It’s like the twilight zone. It’s like, am I going to wake up and this is a big dream?” Magill recalled.

Margery Magill received her Bachelor’s degree from University of California Davis in 2015, and had just started working for a center in Washington, where she was an intern.

“Training people for study abroad programs and she had done that herself at UC Davis,” Jeff Magill said. “She loved DC. That was probably her dream city to work, and that’s why she went back there.”

Magill remembered his daughter as adventurous with a friendly nature, saying she had visited more than 20 countries in her life.

“She’s probably lived more in her life than a lotta people do in their whole life,” her father said. “She just was a positive person, fun-loving, helpful, energetic person who loved helping people.”

The Washington Post says authorities are trying to determine if Aregahegne has mental health issues.

