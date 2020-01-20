Police: Boy, 15, with autism killed in arson fire

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV/CNN/WFLA) — A Missouri teen with autism has died just one day after a man allegedly set fire to his home.

Dustin Baggett, 15, of Florissant passed away on Saturday.

“It just feels wrong. It feels like, it doesn’t feel real,” said Nicole Graham, Baggett’s classmate.

Firefighters pulled the boy from the home after it caught fire Friday morning.

Police accused a man who lived at the home of setting the fire on purpose.

Bobby Copass allegedly set the fire in the basement. He is charged with first-degree arson.

“It honestly didn’t surprise me. Neighbors have been concerned about the way these children have been treated in this house,” said the victim’s friend, Christina Benjamin. Neighbors have been calling for help over the years for the way the children in this house have been treated.”

After Bagget’s death, police said they planned to upgrade the charges against Copass.

A GoFundMe page was created to help cover Baggett’s funeral expenses.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc.

