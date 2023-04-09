MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida authorities have arrested a third suspect after three teenagers were found shot to death in various parts of Central Florida last week.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, 16-year-old Tahj Brewton was arrested on Saturday, April 8, after the Lake County Sheriff’s Office and Florida U.S. Marshals found him just south of Groveland, Florida.

Brewton was arrested on several outstanding warrants, including carjacking with a firearm, aggravated assault, grand theft of a motor vehicle, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement office and tampering with an electronic monitoring device.

As the investigation into the homicides continues, the 16-year-old may be facing additional charges, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

In addition to Brewton’s arrest, police have also arrested 17-year-old Robert Robinson and a 12-year-old boy (who WFLA will not name due to their age) for their alleged connections to the three murders. The two are being charged with first-degree murder, according to Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods.

Sheriff Woods said the suspects and victims were “part of a gang and would commit robberies together, but things took a dark turn.”

“Basically, in simple terms, there’s no honor among thieves,” Woods said, “And at some point, these three individuals turned on our three victims and murdered them.”

The State Attorney’s Office is reviewing the case to determine if any of the suspects will be charged as adults.