Police: Arrest made after deadly St. Pete stabbing

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA)—Police are investigating a deadly stabbing in the 3200 block of Burlington Avenue North.
According to police, a man was stabbed to death and a suspect is in custody.
Further information was not immediately available.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
