Police: Arrest made after deadly St. Pete stabbing

Crime

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA)—Police are investigating a deadly stabbing in the 3200 block of Burlington Avenue North.

According to police, a man was stabbed to death and a suspect is in custody.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

