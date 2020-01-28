Authorities: 6 charged with 24 home burglaries across Tampa Bay area

TAMPA (WFLA) – Three law enforcement agencies announced the arrest of six suspects allegedly involved in at least two dozen home burglaries in the Tampa Bay area.

The takedown, called Operation Trifecta, was a collaboration by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Pasco County Sheriff’s Office and Tampa Police Department that led to the arrest of six people who allegedly orchestrated 24 home burglaries across the City of Tampa, Hillsborough County and Pasco County.

The investigation netted the arrests of Yuniel Gallardo, Yarisley Cuervo Reyes, Ernesto Hinojosa, Arleys Mustelier, Yasamani Rodriguez, and Alain Rodriguez Roig.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said a trend of residential robberies started in Odessa, Keystone and Lutz between September and November of 2019. The suspects would reportedly disguise themselves as construction workers and break into homes through back windows and sliding glass doors during the day while residents were at work.

The suspects were reportedly looking for expensive items they could flip and sell online for profit. More than $1 million worth of items were stolen from homes during the spree, officials said. Notable items stolen included luxury items such as Dali artwork and Jimi Hendrix memorabilia.

Officials said the suspects are tied to seven robberies in Hillsborough County, 15 in the City of Tampa, and two in Pasco County.

Chronister said the relationship between the three law enforcement agencies helped put an end to the crime spree.

“This criminal enterprise involved these six individuals but we believe there’s more burglaries out there to link these individuals to,” Chronister said.

During one burglary in Pasco County, a resident was home. That woman managed to stay safe, then alerted authorties. That led to the demise of the ring, officials said.

“We’re talking about people who coherently went out of their way to target victims,” Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco said.

Nocco said the woman who helped unravel the ring realized her home was burglarized after a glass shower company visited her home for an improvement. From there, she helped identify some of those involved, Nocco said.

