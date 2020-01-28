Breaking News
Big Game Bound: Live at 1pm ET with Hall of Fame RB Barry Sanders
Live Now
Pres. Trump’s legal team wrapping up arguments as Senate considers calling Bolton

Authorities: 6 charged with 24 home burglaries across Tampa Bay area

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA) – Three law enforcement agencies announced the arrest of six suspects allegedly involved in at least two dozen home burglaries in the Tampa Bay area.

The takedown, called Operation Trifecta, was a collaboration by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Pasco County Sheriff’s Office and Tampa Police Department that led to the arrest of six people who allegedly orchestrated 24 home burglaries across the City of Tampa, Hillsborough County and Pasco County.

The investigation netted the arrests of Yuniel Gallardo, Yarisley Cuervo Reyes, Ernesto Hinojosa, Arleys Mustelier, Yasamani Rodriguez, and Alain Rodriguez Roig.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said a trend of residential robberies started in Odessa, Keystone and Lutz between September and November of 2019. The suspects would reportedly disguise themselves as construction workers and break into homes through back windows and sliding glass doors during the day while residents were at work.

The suspects were reportedly looking for expensive items they could flip and sell online for profit. More than $1 million worth of items were stolen from homes during the spree, officials said. Notable items stolen included luxury items such as Dali artwork and Jimi Hendrix memorabilia.

Courtesy HCSO
HCSO racketeering presser

Officials said the suspects are tied to seven robberies in Hillsborough County, 15 in the City of Tampa, and two in Pasco County.

Chronister said the relationship between the three law enforcement agencies helped put an end to the crime spree.

“This criminal enterprise involved these six individuals but we believe there’s more burglaries out there to link these individuals to,” Chronister said.

During one burglary in Pasco County, a resident was home. That woman managed to stay safe, then alerted authorties. That led to the demise of the ring, officials said.

“We’re talking about people who coherently went out of their way to target victims,” Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco said.

Nocco said the woman who helped unravel the ring realized her home was burglarized after a glass shower company visited her home for an improvement. From there, she helped identify some of those involved, Nocco said.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

6 arrested in Tampa Bay racketeering bust

Thumbnail for the video titled "6 arrested in Tampa Bay racketeering bust"

Tampa Bay man runs Gasparilla race in memory of his late wife

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay man runs Gasparilla race in memory of his late wife"

Cyber Safety Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cyber Safety Day"

Coast Guard remembers deadly Blackthorn crash 40 years later

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coast Guard remembers deadly Blackthorn crash 40 years later"

Hundreds expected at Polk Co. School Board meeting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hundreds expected at Polk Co. School Board meeting"

Tampa police need help identifying suspect in machete attack

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa police need help identifying suspect in machete attack"

Tuesday Midday Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday Midday Weather Update"

Murder trial underway for Florida woman killed on vacation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Murder trial underway for Florida woman killed on vacation"

12-year-old child among 5 injured in head-on collision in Pasco Co.

Thumbnail for the video titled "12-year-old child among 5 injured in head-on collision in Pasco Co."

Search underway for mother missing for over a week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Search underway for mother missing for over a week"

Rep. Bell says she "articulated wrong" when she called for a school board member to be removed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rep. Bell says she "articulated wrong" when she called for a school board member to be removed"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss