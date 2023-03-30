(NBC News) — A Domino’s receipt led to the arrest of a 12-year-old boy in Wisconsin who is accused of killing his adult neighbor for his guns, according to court records.

The name of the minor, who is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, was redacted in a criminal complaint from the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

The complaint said the minor allegedly killed Brandon Felton, 34, on March 15, at Felton’s home. The boy was neighbors with Felton, and the two played video games together, the complaint said.

Authorities found Felton dead in a puddle of blood March 18. An autopsy determined he was killed by a single gunshot wound to the head, the complaint said.

