PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) – A 28-year-old man was arrested and charged on Wednesday after he allegedly attacked a disabled man over the weekend.

According to reports, the Pinellas Park Police Department responded to a group home in the 6400 block of Elmhurst Drive around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday after they received calls about a battery.

Once police arrived, the owner of a group home told officials that an employee attacked a 20-year-old disabled man who was under the care of the home.

Following an investigation, police determined that Douglas Rivera, 28, of Pinellas Park, struck the disabled man in the head with his elbow. He then proceeded to pick up the man and slammed him onto the ground.

According to police, the 20-year-old was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Rivera was charged with abuse of a disabled person.