PHOTOS: Arson suspected in fire that destroyed 150-year-old covered bridge

Crime

by: NBC News Channel

(NBC News) — An old historic bridge in Kentucky has been destroyed by a fire.

The Mt. Zion covered bridge in Washington County was covered in flames late Tuesday night.

Timbers from the wooden structure were still smoldering on Wednesday afternoon.

A nearby resident spotted the fire around 11 p.m. The bridge was completely on the ground 30 minutes later. There is really nothing left. The bridge is considered a “total loss.”

Local officials said the walls of the bridge were fire retardant, but the flooring was not. The sheriff’s office is investigating the incident and suspects arson. The Kentucky State Fire Marshal is also on the case.

