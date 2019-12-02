Pastor shot and killed while celebrating his bachelor party

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTTV/WXIN)– A family on the south side of Indianapolis is mourning the loss of their loved one after they say he was shot and killed on Friday night while out celebrating his bachelor party.

Shanon Singer-Mann should be helping her sister plan her wedding. Instead, she’s helping her plan a funeral.

“To go from supposed to be going to your bachelorette party to having to go and plan your fiance’s funeral, it’s just so tragic,” said Singer-Mann, “You’ll never understand why something like this happens, never.”

She says her brother-in-law, Christopher Smith, was shot and killed the night of his bachelor party. He was out celebrating at Jake’s Pub on West Southport road with his family. In less than two weeks, he would start a new part of his life.

“He made a big turnaround in his life and gave his life to God and he and my sister were due to be married. He was very, very happy,” said Singer-Mann.

As a pastor of his church, Singer-Mann says her brother-in-law always wanted to help others.

“We do charity work at our church with the food pantry, and we’ve even done homeless outreach,” Singer-Mann explained.

When IMPD officers arrived to the pub, they found two men shot. According to police a second victim was reported to be in “stable condition.” Detectives and crime lab were on the scene collecting evidence and talking to witnesses.

IMPD released on Sunday night that a suspect has been identified, however, detectives are still working to build the case and speaking with witnesses from the scene. According to witnesses there were numerous people inside the bar at the time of the shooting. No one else was injured in the incident.

“They had yelled out, ‘This guy has got a gun. Call the cops, this guy has got a gun.’ When they did that, my brother-in-law jumped up and tried to charge the guy to try and keep him from doing anything,” according to Singer-Mann.

Singer-Mann believes Christopher’s actions saved others at the pub that night.

“He’s one of the most selfless men I’ve ever met,” Singer-Mann said. “And I really believe him taking those bullets and getting shot and killed was his one last selfless act before he went home to be with God.”

Jake’s Pub closed on Saturday to pay their respects to the family. They said in an online post that the entire Jake’s community is trying to put the pieces together from the senseless act.

The investigation is ongoing.

LATEST STORIES: