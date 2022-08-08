SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) — Prosecutors in Northern California have filed murder charges against the parents of a 15-month-old who died in May after she ingested fentanyl authorities believe her mother had been using.

The Press Democrat reports that prosecutors on Thursday also charged 26-year-old Evan Frostick and 23-year-old Madison Bernard with child cruelty and alleged their actions willfully caused the suffering of a child.

Investigators believe the child ingested the fentanyl by touching it and possibly putting her hands in her mouth or eyes.

Frostick is being represented by the Sonoma County Public Defender’s office. They didn’t immediately returned a message seeking comment Friday. It was not immediately known if Bernard has an attorney who can speak on her behalf.