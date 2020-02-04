Over 100 unlicensed contractors arrested following investigation in Hillsborough Co.

chronister2_1548192253208.JPG

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office will announce the completion of an investigation into unlicensed contracting on Tuesday morning which led to the arrest of over 100 people.

Undercover detectives claiming to be homeowners in need of repair work throughout the county caught more than 100 unlicensed contractors in an investigation nicknamed, “Operation House Hunters.”

Sheriff Chad Chronister will providing more information into the investigation at 10 a.m.

The housing market is booming in Tampa Bay right now, but that also means that fraudsters are looking to exploit homeowners,” said Chronister. “They want your hard-earned money and they don’t care if you are left with poor quality work that could put you and your loved ones at risk.”

News Channel 8 will bring you the latest coverage on this investigation.

