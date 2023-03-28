OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A woman in the Osceola County Department of Corrections has been accused in a murder-for-hire-plot, according to authorities.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office stated that in December 2022, officials received information that 29-year-old Tureygua Inaru was attempting to solicit other inmates to murder her family members and an Assistant State Attorney in the Ninth District.

Police said that along with the threats, Inaru also used social media and other online sources to stalk the Assistant State Attorney prosecuting her cases.

Inaru was charged with solicitation to commit murder and cyberstalking.