OKLAHOMA (WFLA) – A young Oklahoma girl is in custody after allegedly stabbing her younger brother to death.

According to reports, officers with the Tulsa Police Riverside Division responded to the 1000 block of 64th Pl. S. for reports of a stabbing around 11:43 p.m. on Thursday.

When police arrived on the scene, paramedics and firefighters were already performing CPR on the 9-year-old victim.

According to police, the children’s parents were upstairs sleeping when their 12-year-old daughter woke them up to tell them she stabbed her little brother.

The boy was rushed to a local hospital and taken into surgery but succumbed to his injuries shortly after 2:30 a.m.

Officials stated that the 12-year-old girl was taken into custody and is being held at the Family Center for Juvenile Justice. The Tulsa Police Child Crisis Unit is handling the investigation.

According to the Tulsa Police Department, this is the second homicide to take place in the city in 2023.