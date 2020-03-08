Oklahoma couple accused of waterboarding son to ‘exorcise’ him

by: CNN, KFOR

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (CNN/KFOR) — An Oklahoma couple are accused of waterboarding their son to ‘exorcise’ him of demons, according to the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Police are investigating a disturbing case after concerned friends of the suspected parents noticed things that didn’t look right on their child.

According to court documents, there were “several welts on [the boy’s] body and head as well as bruising on his wrists.”

Witnesses even got text messages from the couple talking about exorcising demons from the boy.

“Apparently for whatever reason, parents believed that one of the children may have been demon possessed, and they were trying to perform an exorcism by waterboarding the child,” Master Sergeant Gary Knight said.

“It was one child in particular that was being abused, that they felt that was possibly possessed by demons and felt like they need to take action to do that and that’s when the abuse occurred.”

When police spoke with the male suspect, they said he seemed to be under the influence of some type of drug and was acting paranoid.

The female suspect told police the boy was sometimes drugged with “benzos and cough syrup” by his father.

“There’s indication the child may have been beaten, abused, possibly given things to help them sleep or relax while this was all going on,” Knight said.

The mother went on to describe other abuse, like the child being ‘placed in a bathtub and waterboarded.’

“He had bruises, welts on his body, appeared that he had been struck and apparently abused, mentioned he had been kicked, so injuries you’d expect would go along with that kind of behavior,” Knight said.

Witnesses said they saw the little boy ‘blindfolded, soaked in sweat, and wearing a heavy coat.’

