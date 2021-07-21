NXIVM guru to pay for victims’ brand removal as restitution

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this June 18, 2019, file courtroom artist’s sketch, defendant Keith Raniere, center, sits with attorneys Paul DerOhannesian, left, and Marc Agnifilo during closing arguments at Brooklyn federal court in New York. Raniere, the former leader of the cult-like NXIVM group, has been ordered to pay $3.5 million to 21 victims of a sex-trafficking scheme. (Elizabeth Williams via AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — The former leader of the cult-like NXIVM group has been ordered to pay $3.5 million to 21 victims of a sex-trafficking scheme.

The sum announced Tuesday includes the cost of surgically removing scars from branding rituals performed by a secret sorority.

The brands depicting the initials of Keith Raniere were meant to symbolize the womens’ status as sex slaves for the self-help guru who once had an international following.

He’s serving a 120-year prison term following his conviction at a 2019 trial.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss