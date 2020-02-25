No prison time for dentist, wife accused of locking child in cage

Booking photos of Alan Friz and Aimee Friz courtesy of Dubois County Jail, obtained by WXIN

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ind. (WXIN) – An Indiana dentist and his wife accused of locking their daughter in a cage will not serve time in prison.

We first reported on the arrests of Aimee and Alan Friz in October 2017. Authorities responded to their Dubois County home on a report of a “juvenile that was out of control.” They interviewed the girl with assistance from the prosecutor’s office.

Police received a search warrant for the home, and they found a closet area of a bedroom that was converted into a lockable cage.

Police said the couple locked their daughter inside the cage at night and possibly at other times. According to court documents, they withheld food, water, and sanitary facilities from her while she was locked up.

Alan was charged with 11 counts of criminal confinement, 11 counts of neglect, and four counts of sexual misconduct with a minor. Aimee was charged with 11 counts of criminal confinement and 11 counts of neglect. All charges were felonies.

The couple was supposed to be tried in Dubois County, but they argued they wouldn’t get a fair trial there. The case was then moved to Crawford Court.

Their trial was scheduled for March, but it was settled in Crawford Circuit Court on Friday with a plea agreement.

All charges were dismissed except two counts of neglect of a dependent with the convictions changed from Level 6 felonies to Class A misdemeanors.

They were sentenced to two years of probation. The first year is to be supervised probation, and the remaining time is unsupervised probation.

