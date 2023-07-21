HOOVER, Ala. (NewsNation) — Police in Hoover say they are having trouble verifying the story of a nursing student who claims she was abducted.

Carlee Russell said she saw a toddler walking across a highway when she stopped to help and call 911. At about the same time, she says she was kidnapped by a man in the woods.

Police in Hoover are still investigating what happened in those 49 hours that Russell went missing. There is, however, a growing frustration for some people in the Alabama community who spent days searching for the 25-year-old nursing student who vanished last week.

Russell’s disappearance prompted a multi-state search involving law enforcement, friends, family and strangers. Now, police are casting doubt on her claim that she was kidnapped. Authorities have gone so far as to say they have no evidence that the child Russell called 911 about actually exists.

Some of those that searched for Russell feel they were misled, and their time wasted.

“At first, I was hopeful. But later on, I became very disappointed because everybody came together for a good cause, and the community worked together to find Carlee,” said Jessica Burgin of Birmingham. “And now that the facts have come out and Facebook speculation … it seems that this is not truthful at all. And so it’s just a great disappointment.”

In addition to disappointment, there is also confusion in the community.

“There are a lot of questions going on in my head,” said Victor Jones, also of Birmingham. “To have people praying about certain situations … and find out that’s not what they were praying for.”

The people who live near Hoover remain grateful Russell is home safe — despite the confusion.

A NewsNation request for comment from Russell’s parents was not answered.

Police say they have tried speaking further with Russell. Her parents declined that request, saying that she is still too traumatized and not ready to talk.