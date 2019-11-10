‘My mom is trying to kill me’: Disturbing 911 call, body cam video released in deadly shooting of Nevada mom

Warning: The details in this story and video above may be disturbing to some.

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (CNN/WFLA) — The Henderson Police Department in Nevada has released body camera video and a boy’s chilling 911 call that led to the deadly officer-involved shooting of the boy’s mother.

Officers responded to a residence in Las Vegas Monday, Oct. 21 after a 911 call from Claudia Rodriguez’s 7-year-old son was disconnected.

In the call, the boy can be heard crying helplessly as his 37-year-old mother attacked him with a knife. Rodriguez can be heard in the background giving dispatch their address and rambling about how her and her son need to kill each other.

Before the 911 dispatch operator could understand what was going on, the call was disconnected.

When Henderson police arrived to the Equestrian Apartments, the bloodied 7-year-old stumbled out of the front door.

One officer entered the apartment, and when he did, the child’s mother was incoherent, armed with a knife, and began struggling with the officer. During the struggle, she somehow took the officer’s gun and fired a shot.

At least three more gunshots can be heard in the body cam footage as one of the officers shoots and kills Rodriguez.

The child was taken to a trauma center where he underwent emergency surgery. He’s expected to recover.

None of the officers were injured in the struggle.

