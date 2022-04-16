COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A shooting left multiple people injured at a shopping mall Saturday in South Carolina’s capital, according to local authorities.

The Columbia Police Department said it was evacuating the Columbiana Centre mall Saturday afternoon and working to assess the scene.

“We have confirmed that people have been injured during the incident — they are receiving medical attention,” a tweet from the police department said. “The extent of injuries unknown at this time.”

Employees inside the mall were told to shelter in place for safety while law enforcement officers provide a protected escort.

“Law enforcement teams have been strategically making sure that the @ColumbianaCtr has been ‘cleared,’” another tweet said. “No other reports of injuries.”

Authorities did not immediately release additional details. A press conference is scheduled to start at 4 p.m.