LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 8 on Great 38

Motive a mystery in 5-year-old’s murder

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

(WRAL/NBC News) –  Investigators are still searching for a motive in the murder of a 5-year-old boy shot to death at point-blank range as he played in the yard of his father’s Wilson, North Carolina home.

Witnesses told police Cannon Hinnant was riding a bike outside his father’s home when a neighbor walked up to him and shot him in the head.

“They were just playing in the yard like any other day,” Austin Hinnant said Thursday of Cannon and his 8- and 7-year-old sisters.

Hinnant said he heard a gunshot as his fiancée walked into the house at about 5:30 p.m.

“The first thing that went through my mind was maybe he just fell off his bike,” he said. “The closer I got to him, the more I realized it was something far more serious.”

Darrius Sessoms, 25, was charged with first-degree murder in Cannon’s death and was arrested Monday in Goldsboro.

Sessoms lives next door to Cannon’s father, and a neighbor said that the two men had dinner together Saturday night and that Sessoms was at his neighbor’s home earlier Sunday.

Read more: https://bit.ly/3apJItW

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss