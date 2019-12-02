Mom charged with murder after kids found hanging in basement

KEMPTON, Pa. (AP) — The mother of two young children found hanging in their Pennsylvania home has been charged with their murder.

Medical personnel revived the 8-year-old boy and 4-year-old girl, but they died three days later. An autopsy was inconclusive. The coroner has said forensic testing is needed before he can rule on the cause and manner of death.

Lisa Snyder was arrested on suspicion of endangering welfare of children, tampering with evidence and sexual intercourse with an animal, according to online jail records.

Berks County prosecutors announced Snyder’s arrest Monday. It’s not known if she’s retained an attorney.

Snyder told authorities that she found her children, Conner and Brinley, in the basement of their Albany home on Sept. 23.

Prosecutors say more details on the arrest would be announced at a news conference.

